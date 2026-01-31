Penn State 141 pounder Braeden Davis cost his squad a team point following a brief scuffle in what Cael Sanderson called “unfortunate.” Davis was leading No. 4 Brock Hardy as Penn State looked to win their third straight bout against Nebraska.

However, Hardy turned defense into offense, locked up a cradle and pinned Davis. It appeared the NCAA finalist gave Davis two taps on the chest as they finished the match, which led to Davis tripping and yelling at Hardy before the officials separated to two.

Nebraska cut the lead 8-6 with the pin after three matches, but Davis’ antics made it 7-6 instead. The Nittany Lions ended up winning the dual 26-12, their 83rd straight victory, but Sanderson was brief on the moment. What comes of it, remains to be seen.

“I didn’t see Braeden’s situation,” Sanderson said. “But yeah, unfortunate situation.”

Cael Sanderson acknowledges tough dual, Braeden Davis situation

While Penn State took seven of 10 matches, the Nittany Lions were battle tested against a tough Huskers’ squad. 2025 NCAA champion Antrell Taylor, ranked No. 5 at 157, beat star freshman PJ Duke, ranked No. 2, 2-1 in tiebreakers, silencing a rowdy crowd, albeit briefly.

“Lot of good practice tonight I’d say,” Sanderson said. “Lot of tough situations, and having to go get takedowns, so I think it was a great match for us. That’s a really good team. Some of those guys are some of the guys you’re going to need to beat if you want to be a national champ.

“You’re wrestling a good team, and you’re not always going to have your best night. As a team, maybe we were a little flat, and that’s OK. That happens. We wrestled a great team, one of the teams we knew that this would be a great dual months ago. I think the guys just had to get tough and battle some really good wrestlers.”

No. 1 Penn State 26, No. 6 Nebraska 12

125: #1 Luke Lilledahl tech. fall Alan Koehler 20-4 (5:36) (PSU 5, NEB 0)

133: #4 Marcus Blaze dec. #10 Jacob Van Dee 5-1 (PSU 8, NEB 0)

141: #4 Brock Hardy pinned #12 Braeden Davis 5:55 ; PSU Deduction Team Point (Unsportsmanlike) (PSU 7, NEB 6)

149: #1 Shayne Van Ness dec. #18 Chance Lamer 12-5 (PSU 10, NEB 6)

157: #5 Antrell Taylor dec. #3 PJ Duke 2-1 TB-1 (PSU 10, NEB 9)

165: #1 Mitchell Mesenbrink tech. fall #7 LJ Araujo 20-5 (7:00) (PSU 15, NEB 9)

174: #1 Levi Haines dec. #4 Christopher Minto 8-6 (PSU 18, NEB 9)

184: #1 Rocco Welsh major dec. #6 Silas Allred 13-5 (PSU 22, NEB 9)

197: #1 Josh Barr major dec. #9 Camden McDanel 21-9 (PSU 26, NEB 9)

HWT: #4 AJ Ferrari dec. #12 Cole Mirasola 2-1 (PSU 26, NEB 12)