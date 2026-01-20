Penn State and Cael Sanderson have been the most dominant wrestling program in the country for years. Heck, the Nittany Lions might be the most dominant athletic program in the country at this point.

The No. 1 squad in the land has won 80 straight dual meets and is 227-16-2 since Sanderson took over in 2009-10. The team has won 12 national titles and had a runner-up finish in 2021. The recent run of dominance in the NIL era is even more impressive when other well-funded programs such as Iowa, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan, among others, have done their best to close the gap.

Heck, the Ivy League’s Cornell has tried with great tournament runs, as well as schools like Missouri at their best and Arizona State. But Sanderson and Penn State still thrive and are arguably more dominant in this era.

“I don’t know. I mean, we have a special thing going here, right,” Sanderson said Tuesday, via Evan Smith. “I mean, the kids know that. They see that, you know, I think I have a pretty good idea of what we’re doing and what we’re not doing. You know, we’re getting, I think, in this era, NIL era, you know, all the different motivations to go to different programs.

“I mean, our kids know that they’re coming here because they want to be the best wrestler they can possibly be. And so I think when we look back, you know, we’ll see that this era has been good to us because, you know, we do our best to follow the rules, and we’re going to get the kids that are coming here for the right reasons, right?”

As it stands Tuesday, Sanderson has six No. 1 ranked wrestlers in the 10 weight classes, with eight of them in the top 10. That’s according to InterMat’s latest rankings.

“Because the kids know, you know, recruits, know, parents know,” Sanderson said. “So although it seems like it’s an advantage, I think it would be an advantage because kids are coming here with very high character and want to be the best wrestler in the world.”

Hard to argue with Sanderson as he is a four-time, undefeated NCAA champion (Iowa State) and Olympic Gold Medalist himself. The school has produced numerous World and Olympic Team members, medalists and plenty of NCAA champions and All-Americans.

Penn State is back in action at home at Rec Hall, Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. They’ll take on Indiana.