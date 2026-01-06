Former Colorado defensive end Alexander McPherson has committed to Penn State, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He made 10 appearances as a true freshman at Colorado this past season.

McPherson finished his debut collegiate campaign with 15 tackles. At the time of his commitment to Penn State, he was the No. 84 EDGE in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Alexander McPherson played high school football at IMG Academy (FL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 918 overall player and No. 88 EDGE in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

McPherson is the 22nd player to commit to Penn State via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. The vast majority of Penn State’s incoming transfers are from Iowa State and following head coach Matt Campbell.

Penn State officially named Campbell its next head coach on Dec. 8. Campbell will replace James Franklin, who Penn State fired midway through the season.

Campbell was Iowa State’s head coach from 2016-25. He led the Cyclones to a 72-55 overall record and two conference championship appearances

Iowa State finished the 2025 season with an 8-4 record and a 5-4 mark in conference play. Now, the 46-year-old head coach will look to lead Penn State to new heights.

“I am incredibly honored to join Penn State University as its next head football coach,” Campbell said in a statement. “This is one of the blue bloods of college football, and this program’s history and tradition are unmatched. I look forward to building on that foundation by developing student-athletes on and off the field, competing for championships and continuing the legacy of excellence that defines Penn State.”

Campbell hasn’t wasted any time filling out his staff to allow players to know who will be coaching them next season. He is bringing Iowa State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser with him to serve in the same role at PSU.

On the other side of the ball, Campbell hired D’Anton Lynn to be the Nittany Lions’ defensive coordinator. Lynn has served as USC’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons and is a Penn State alum.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.