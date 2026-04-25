Commits of the Week: Oregon, USC and Penn State land Top-100 prospects

The end of the spring practice circuit is charging right into official visit season. Commitments are flowing as the calendar nears May.

Across the last seven days, 13 more blue-chip prospects — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies — announced their commitments. The SEC and Big Ten landed 12 of those 13 pledges.

Oregon went to Arizona to land its top quarterback target, Will Mencl, the No. 1 QB in the Rivals300. USC closed the deal with Rivals five-star EDGE Mekai Brown. LSU, Penn State, Auburn and Texas are among the others that landed big-time recruits.

Rivals is breaking down the top 10 commitments in the 2027 cycle from April 17-23, per the Rivals Industry Ranking:

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EDGE Mekai Brown — USC

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 33 NATL. (No. 6 EDGE)

School: Greenwich Country Day (Conn.)

Brown on his commitment: “Development, where the program is going and the leadership all stood out,” Brown told Rivals. “When I talked with the staff, they made it clear USC is about more than just football … They told me you don’t just choose USC for football, you choose it for all the opportunities. That really hit me.”

QB Will Mencl — Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49 NATL. (No. 3 QB)

School: Chandler (Ariz.)

Mencl on his commitment: “The culture is the biggest thing with Oregon,” Mencl told Rivals. ” Dan Lanning runs a really tight ship with what he believes and a standard he holds players to … My relationship with Coach Koa, I feel like that is super, super strong. I’ve had a lot of discussions with Coach Lanning about the culture there and how they’re going to continue to sustain greatness throughout the program.”

S Semaj Stanford — Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 80 NATL. (No. 5 S)

School: Broken Arrow (Okla.)

More on Stanford: The Broken Arrow star visited Eugene earlier this spring, and that visit vaulted Oregon to the top of the list. He is the 10th commitment of the cycle for Dan Lanning and Co., who are chasing another top-5 recruiting class after finishing fourth in 2026. Stanford is also another key addition to the Ducks’ secondary group, joining a class that already includes Rivals top-40 prospect Ai’King Hall and four-star cornerback Josiah Molden. One of the biggest selling points for Stanford was the chance to play early in Eugene, something they’ve shown time and time again with incoming talent.

CB Kei’Shjuan Telfair — Penn State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 99 NATL. (No. 14 CB)

School: Euclid (Ohio)

Telfair on his commitment: “Coach Terry is great. He’s straightforward with everything and really knows what he’s doing,” Telfair told BWI. “I got a good relationship with Coach Smith and he has a good plan for me. The relationship I have with Coach [Matt] Campbell is strong, too. He actually reminds me of my high school coach. So, that’s a big part of it, too.”

ATH Braylon Calais — LSU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 185 NATL. (No. 5 ATH)

School: Cecilia (La.)

Calais on his commitment: “They’ve definitely been on me,” Calais has told Rivals. “Knowing I’m the top athlete in Louisiana, I’m high on their board. The pressure on me has been drastically increasing with Coach Lane Kiffin hitting me up. They’re showing love all over the place.”

EDGE Derwin Fields — Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 186 NATL. (No. 22 EDGE)

School: Brookhaven (Miss.)

Scout’s Take on Fields: “Derwin Fields is a tall, lean pass-rusher, had a very productive sophomore season with 21 tackles for loss and 11 sacks,” Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings team previously wrote of Fields. “Shows very good play speed and the ability to go run down ball-carriers in pursuit. He has a lot of the athletic and physical traits that are valued at EDGE.”

S Khalil Terry — UCLA

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 226 NATL. (No. 20 S)

School: Tustin (Calif.)

Scout’s Take on Terry: “He’s an outstanding player and will be a four-year starter at Tustin,” Rivals’ Greg Biggins writes of Terry. “He’s one of the top safeties in the region and brings some nice positional versatility to the position. Terry is one of those players who does a little of everything well and has one of the higher floors in the class.”

TE George Lamons — Auburn

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 250 NATL. (No. 12 TE)

School: Brooks County (Ga.)

Lamons on his commitment: “The coaches keep it real… they have great energy… the players fly around for the coaches,” Lamons told Rivals. “They have been climbing up my list since I visited before. I like the coaching staff a lot… they keep it real.”

WR Ah’Mari Stevens — LSU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 271 NATL. (No. 39 WR)

School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.)

More on Stevens: The Chaminade-Madonna star had been committed to the hometown Miami Hurricanes since January 2025, but continued to look around at other schools despite that pledge. The Tigers got him in for an official visit the weekend of April 17 and have now landed one of the best pass-catchers in the state of Florida. In nine games as a junior playing alongside top-100 Syracuse signee Calvin Russell, Stevens turned 23 receptions into 312 yards and a touchdown. As a sophomore in 2024 at national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, he caught 44 passes for 550 yards and eight scores.

EDGE Keysan Taylor — Ole Miss

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 279 NATL. (No. 26 EDGE)

School: Guilford (Ill.)

Taylor on his commitment: “I had a great vibe from the start,” Taylor told Rivals. “I developed a really good relationship with the staff. It just felt like the place I wanted to be. I love what Coach Joyner and Coach Kitchens have been able to do with developing players on and off the field.”