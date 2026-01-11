Former Iowa State cornerback Jeremiah Cooper committed to Penn State out of the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He follows head coach Matt Campbell from Ames to State College.

Cooper played in just four games this season, totaling nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception and three pass deflections. Over the course of four years at Iowa State, Cooper had 134 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 22 pass deflections, one forced fumble and one pick-six.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Cooper was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played HS football at El Paso (Texas) Andress.

Campbell ended up in State College after a long coaching search from the Nittany Lions. Most around college football praised the hire of Campbell as perhaps Penn State could get over the hump.

Speaking during the 2025 Pate State Speaker Series, the newly hired Nittany Lions head coach laid out the blueprint he believes can return Penn State to national contention. “We’re going to have to prove it. Words are great, but we’re going to have to prove it,” Campbell stated.

What followed was a detailed explanation of the traits that have defined his programs over the past decade. “Toughness still wins in this sport. … Mentally and physically tough. We know how to build mental and physical toughness in a football team.”

Moreover, Campbell emphasized the pillars that elevated Iowa State from a Big 12 afterthought to a consistent contender capable of beating the nation’s best. “Our discipline has got us to play and beat the best of the best,” he explained, adding that the ability to play together was a constant in every successful team he’s coached.

“Those values still reside in any championship football team and football program. That’s what’s going to have to reside at Penn State.”