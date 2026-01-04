Former Iowa State OT Will Tompkins commits to Penn State

Matt Campbell is getting the band back together in Happy Valley. After Campbell was hired by Penn State to be the program’s next head coach, plenty of Iowa State players were interested in joining him. Offensive tackle Will Tompkins was one of them, officially committing to the Nittany Lions via the NCAA transfer portal.

Tompkins just wrapped up his true freshman season at Iowa State. He played high school football at Cedar Falls (IA), where he was a three-star prospect. Additionally, Tompkins was the No. 520 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Rivals was higher on Tompkins than any other website in the industry. Slotted as a four-star prospect, he was No. 245 overall in the Rivals 300. Only one player in the state of Iowa was ahead of him as well, quarterback Alex Manske. That’s another guy Iowa State signed but saw enter the transfer portal once Campbell left.

Penn State will be getting plenty of time with Tompkins. Four years of eligibility remain after taking a redshirt season. Tompkins did not play in a game this past season for Iowa State, developing in the program on the practice fields.

Penn State continuing to develop look under head coach Matt Campbell

An unusual hiring process took place for Penn State before eventually landing on Campbell. It’s someone plenty of people feel will do a great job in Happy Valley, needing to change some things up. The roster certainly is at the top of the priority list, rebuilding through the transfer portal.

Plenty of crossover between Iowa State and Penn State will take place in the coming downs. Between staff and players, Campbell wants his guys in important positions. That includes younger players Iowa State previously won recruiting battles for, like Tompkins.

Penn State will open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 against Marshall inside Beaver Stadium. Campbell is hoping to start off his tenure strong, getting three games before dipping his toe into Big Ten play. A lot will happen between now and then, as a rebuild is beginning to take shape for the Nittany Lions.