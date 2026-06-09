Former Penn State LS Kyle Vasey hospitalized, fiancee killed in hit-and-run incident

Former Penn State long snapper Kyle Vasey was hospitalized, and his fiancée, Corinne More, was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Colorado, per US Weekly. The driver, 28-year-old Adam Bauserman, was taken into custody after the incident, which happened on June 3. Vasey’s parents, Bruce and Shelley Vasey, launched a GoFundMe page and have raised over $28,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Kyle was the victim of a terrible accident while out walking with his fiancée,” Bruce and Shelley Vasey wrote on the GoFundMe page. “A pickup truck negligently drove off the road and ran them down, going approximately 45 mph. The driver turned around to check out the damage he caused, then cowardly fled the scene. Fortunately, he was caught.

“Kyle endured multiple fractures all over his body. His left arm was the only limb not injured. He has 3 spine fractures and 4 broken ribs. So far, he has had six surgeries. At this point, he’s still on a ventilator and is sedated to help manage the pain while his body recovers. Thankfully, there was no major head trauma, and everyone is optimistic about his physical recovery. However, it is expected to be a long road of recovery. His beautiful fiancée did not survive.”

Penn State honored Kyle Vasey for his special teams work

According to CBS News, 72-year-old Dianne Windes was the third victim involved in the hit-and-run incident. The outlet reported that Windes was walking in the opposite direction of Vasey and More and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Bauserman was driving with a revoked license after a DUI last year. “Mr. Bauserman has had several revocations and suspensions of his license over the last 10 years,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said. “He should never have been on the roadway, and as a result of that, somebody is now deceased.”

Vasey joined Penn State in 2014 but did not see any in-game action until 2017 and 2018. Following the 2018 season, Vasey won the team’s John Bruno Memorial Award as an outstanding member of the special teams.

In 2019, Vasey signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. He didn’t see any action with the Falcons and has worked as a worked as a real estate advisor in Denver for the last four years, according to his LinkedIn profile.