Centre County (Pa.) prosecutors have withdrawn a felony aggravated assault charge levied against Penn State freshman hockey player Gavin McKenna following a Jan. 31 incident outside a State College bar, according to WJAC Channel 6. McKenna is still facing a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, as well as summary offenses for harassment and disorderly conduct, after he broke the jaw of another male, who needed surgery, per WJAC.

McKenna – the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NHL Draft – was arraigned earlier this week for an incident outside Doggie’s Pub in downtown State College, where he and Nittany Lions teammates were celebrating following last month’s outdoor game at Beaver Stadium. Investigators allege the assault occurred following an “exchange of words” between the victim’s group and McKenne’s group.

After reviewing video evidence of the incident, Centre County prosecutors determined McKenna “did not act with the intent to cause serious bodily harm nor did he recklessly act with extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he punched the victim twice. The incident resulted in multiple jaw fractures.

McKenna is in the midst of his freshman season at Penn State after three seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers. Through 24 games, he has 11 goals and 21 assists, including a goal and two helpers in Saturday’s loss to Michigan State at Beaver Stadium.

Amid his strong season, McKenna is also widely considered the top prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft. Last month, NHL Central Scouting ranked him as the No. 1 North American player in its midterm draft rankings.

“Gavin McKenna is an elite talent with exceptional hockey sense, quickness and maturity which has allowed him to dictate the play and influence games at every level he’s played,” said NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr, via NHL.com’s Mike Morreale. “He possesses a combination of unteachable skills and attributes which have been on record-setting display the last couple seasons and place him in a category of his own as the top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.

“He was the consensus number one for midseason and belongs in that special player category. The projection is not based on when he plays in the NHL, rather, once he gets established in the NHL.”

