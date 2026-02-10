Gavin McKenna assault: Report reveals Penn State hockey star's status vs. Michigan after charges withdrawn

Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna will play this weekend against Michigan, according to Brad Elliott Schlossman. McKenna’s status was up in the air due to prosecutors reportedly withdrawing charges against the Nittany Lion.

Penn State is currently ranked No. 5 in the country and 18-8 on the season. McKenna and crew will head to Ann Arbor for a showdown with the No. 2 Wolverines Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

McKenna was invovled in a Jan. 31 incident outside a State College bar, according to WJAC Channel 6. He is still facing a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, as well as summary offenses for harassment and disorderly conduct, after he broke the jaw of another male, who needed surgery, per WJAC.

McKenna – the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NHL Draft – was arraigned earlier this week for an incident outside Doggie’s Pub in downtown State College, where he and Nittany Lions teammates were celebrating following last month’s outdoor game at Beaver Stadium. Investigators allege the assault occurred following an “exchange of words” between the victim’s group and McKenne’s group.

After reviewing video evidence of the incident, Centre County prosecutors determined McKenna “did not act with the intent to cause serious bodily harm nor did he recklessly act with extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he punched the victim twice. The incident resulted in multiple jaw fractures.

McKenna is in the midst of his freshman season at Penn State after three seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers. Through 24 games, he has 11 goals and 21 assists, including a goal and two helpers in Saturday’s loss to Michigan State at Beaver Stadium.

“Gavin McKenna is an elite talent with exceptional hockey sense, quickness and maturity which has allowed him to dictate the play and influence games at every level he’s played,” NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said, via NHL.com’s Mike Morreale. “He possesses a combination of unteachable skills and attributes which have been on record-setting display the last couple seasons and place him in a category of his own as the top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.

“He was the consensus number one for midseason and belongs in that special player category. The projection is not based on when he plays in the NHL, rather, once he gets established in the NHL.”