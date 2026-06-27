Gavin McKenna drafted by Toronto Maple Leafs: 'Best spot to be'

Former Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna went No. 1 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Get ready for immense pressure on the talented youngster.

Projected to be the top pick even as he committed to Penn State last year, McKenna called Toronto the “best spot to be.” Now, it’s part of his job to turn them into a winner once again.

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“When you go to a fanbase like that and you do well, it’s the best spot to be,” McKenna said, via ESPN. “It’s the greatest market out there. I’m confident in myself, and I want to do good. So hopefully the fanbase falls in love with me and it’s a good time. I’m super excited and honored to be part of this team.”

“This isn’t what I imagined when I was a young kid,” McKenna said. “This is so much better. It’s a special moment. One I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The 6-foot, 170-pound Yukon-native is coming off a breakout freshman season for the Nittany Lions, where he became the first Penn State player to win the Big Ten scoring title with 38 points on 11 goals and 27 assists in 24 conference games during the 2026 season. McKenna also set a single-season program record with 36 total assists, and established the program’s freshman record with 51 points this season. McKenna’s 51 points were the fifth-most in the NCAA last season, while his 1.46 points-per-game average ranked second overall.

Young superstars in hockey aren’t a new thing. But for a historic franchise that’s in the midst of a historic drought, McKenna is hopefully the missing piece for Maple Leafs fans. Paring him with Auston Matthews is as good of a start as any.

“He’s on the first line,” McKenna said. “I’ll have to prove myself to play with a player like that, but that’s my goal. [The fit] is my game is a playmaker. He’s a shooter. I think we could complement each other pretty well.”

Toronto General manager John Chayka issued a statement Friday following the pick of McKenna. He called him “exceptional.”

“Gavin is an exceptional young man with tremendous talent and character,” Chayka said. “Throughout this process, we had the opportunity to get to know him and his family, and each interaction strengthened our belief in him as both a player and a person.”

Prior to arriving at Penn State, McKenna spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers. The 18-year-old should be in the rookie of the year conversation by the time he hits the ice next fall and winter.