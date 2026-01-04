Penn State has landed a second quarterback commitment out of Iowa State, the former home of new coach Matt Campbell. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, true freshman Alex Manske has committed to the Nittany Lions.

Manske spent just one season in Ames, earning his way onto the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. He appeared in three games and took a redshirt.

During that time, Alex Manske went 4-of-5 passing for 28 yards. He did not throw a touchdown or an interception.

Prior to enrolling at Iowa State, Alex Manske was a fairly coveted target in the recruiting process. He was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 266 overall recruit in the 2025 class, while he also checked in as the No. 20 quarterback and the No. 2 overall player from the state of Iowa, hailing from Algona (IA) Algona.

He was a three-time IPSWA All-State selection out of high school. In addition, he threw for 1,456 yards and 18 touchdowns with no interceptions in seven games in 2024.

As noted, he’s the second Iowa State quarterback to transfer to Penn State this offseason. Campbell is certainly building a good level of familiarity in the quarterback room.

Alex Manske, Rocco Becht headed to Penn State

Former Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht has committed to Penn State out of the NCAA transfer portal, following coach Matt Campbell there. He was considered one of the top available quarterbacks in the portal.

Becht is coming off third season as the starter for the Cyclones. His numbers took a slight step back in 2025.

This season, Rocco Becht threw for 2,584 yards with a 60.5% completion percentage. He threw 16 touchdown passes but was picked off a career-high-tying nine times.

Still, his overall experience should be a huge boon for the Campbell offense at Penn State. He should provide some serious familiarity with the system for the players around him, which should help the entire group get up to speed a little quicker.

And Rocco Becht has seen a ton at the college level over the last three years. He has totaled 9,274 passing yards and 64 touchdowns, against 27 interceptions. He has also been the occasional runner, going for 499 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.