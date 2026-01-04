Another Iowa State player is headed to Penn State via the transfer portal. Running back Carson Hansen has opted to join the Nittany Lions, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has confirmed.

Hansen has spent the past three years at Iowa State, where he emerged as a heavy contributor. He ran for 952 yards and six touchdowns this season, shouldering the load in the backfield for Matt Campbell‘s team.

His transfer will help ease the transition under Campbell. The Nittany Lions have already added quarterback Rocco Becht, so at least half the backfield will have a good understanding of what Campbell is trying to do.

And Carson Hansen is a playmaker. He first burst onto the scene in 2024, when he logged 151 carries for 752 yards aand 13 touchdowns. He followed that up with the spectacular junior campaign mentioned above.

He also has shown the ability to be a threat out of the backfield. Hansen has logged 43 career catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to enrolling at Iowa State, Carson Hansen was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 945 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He checked in as the No. 36 athlete in the class and the No. 6 overall player in the state of Minnesota, hailing from Lakeville (MN) Lakeville South.

Carson Hansen, Rocco Becht headed to Penn State

Former Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht has committed to Penn State out of the NCAA transfer portal, following coach Matt Campbell there. He was considered one of the top available quarterbacks in the portal.

Becht is coming off third season as the starter for the Cyclones. His numbers took a slight step back in 2025.

This season, Rocco Becht threw for 2,584 yards with a 60.5% completion percentage. He threw 16 touchdown passes but was picked off a career-high-tying nine times.

Still, his overall experience should be a huge boon for the Campbell offense at Penn State, especially now coupled with Carson Hansen. He should provide some serious familiarity with the system for the players around him, which should help the entire group get up to speed a little quicker.

And Rocco Becht has seen a ton at the college level over the last three years. He has totaled 9,274 passing yards and 64 touchdowns, against 27 interceptions. He has also been the occasional runner, going for 499 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.