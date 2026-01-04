Former Iowa State defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. has committed to Penn State, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Neal is following head coach Matt Campbell, who, in December, accepted an offer to become the Nittany Lions head coach.

Neal spent two seasons with the Cyclones. He appeared in all 12 of Iowa State’s regular-season games this year, recording 77 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, three pass breakups and two interceptions.

For his efforts, he was named an All-Big 12 Third-Team selection. As a freshman in 2024, Neal played in 13 games. He finished his debut campaign with 18 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Marcus Neal Jr. played high school football at Raytown South (MO), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 857 overall player and No. 89 safety in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

As of this report, Neal is the No. 5 safety in On3’s 2025 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Neal is a massive addition to the Nittany Lions’ secondary as new head coach Matt Campbell continues to revamp Penn State’s roster.

Campbell will replace James Franklin, who Penn State fired midway through the season. Campbell was Iowa State’s head coach from 2016-25. He led the Cyclones to a 72-55 overall record and two conference championship appearances

Iowa State finished the 2025 season with an 8-4 record and a 5-4 mark in conference play. Now, the 46-year-old head coach will look to lead Penn State to new heights.

“I am incredibly honored to join Penn State University as its next head football coach,” Campbell said in a statement. “This is one of the blue bloods of college football, and this program’s history and tradition are unmatched. I look forward to building on that foundation by developing student-athletes on and off the field, competing for championships and continuing the legacy of excellence that defines Penn State.”

Marcus Neal Jr. is the third player Penn State has added via the transfer portal this offseason. He is joined by offensive tackle Will Tompkins and tight end Benjamin Brahmer, both of which also played at Iowa State in 2025.

