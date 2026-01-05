Iowa State transfer wide receiver Chase Sowell commits to Penn State

Former Iowa State wide receiver Chase Sowell is following coach Matt Campbell to Penn State. He’s committed to transfer to the Nittany Lions, On3 has learned.

He caught 32 passes for 500 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. Penn State will be his fourth team of his collegiate career.

Sowell played high school football at Atascocita (Humble, TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1512 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, former Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht has also committed to Penn State out of the NCAA transfer portal. He was considered one of the top available quarterbacks in the portal.

Becht is coming off third season as the starter for the Cyclones. His numbers took a slight step back in 2025.

This season, Rocco Becht threw for 2,584 yards with a 60.5% completion percentage. He threw 16 touchdown passes but was picked off a career-high-tying nine times.

Still, his overall experience should be a huge boon for the Campbell offense at Penn State. He should provide some serious familiarity with the system for the players around him, which should help the entire group get up to speed a little quicker.

And Rocco Becht has seen a ton at the college level over the last three years. He has totaled 9,274 passing yards and 64 touchdowns, against 27 interceptions. He has also been the occasional runner, going for 499 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

