Krystal McKenna, mother of Gavin McKenna, charged with providing alcohol to a minor

Krystal McKenna, the mother of projected No. 1 NHL Draft pick Gavin McKenna, is facing two charges of furnishing liquor to a minor, according to a docket report viewed by On3. The offense date matches the night of an alleged bar incident involving her son.

The charges against Krystal McKenna were filed April 29, according to the docket report. She is facing one charge of selling or furnishing liquor, etc. to a minor and another of furnishing liquor/malt/brewed beverage to certain persons – both of which are misdemeanors. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3.

A liquor control enforcement officer said McKenna was seen on video inside Doggie’s Pub either buying or distributing alcohol, according to the Centre Daily Times. The footage appeared to show her giving Gavin McKenna a drink, and minutes later, he was seen drinking from one of the plastic cups.

Hours after the timestamp on the video, the younger McKenna got into an altercation at the bar. That resulted in multiple charges, including felony aggravated assault.

McKenna was there with his teammates after the outdoor game at Beaver Stadium on Jan. 31, according to Onward State. During an altercation, he allegedly assaulted an individual, who suffered a broken jaw.

According to a docket report viewed by On3, McKenna faced a charge of aggravated assault with “attempts to cause [serious body injury] or causes injury with extreme indifference,” which is a felony. He is also facing a misdemeanor simple assault charge, as well as two summary offenses of harassment and disorderly conduct.

The felony charge carried up to 20 years in prison on its own if McKenna was found guilty, according to Onward State. However, that charge was later withdrawn. After reviewing video evidence of the alleged incident, Centre County prosecutors determined McKenna “did not act with the intent to cause serious bodily harm nor did he recklessly act with extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he punched the victim twice.

McKenna still faces the misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct. A hearing is scheduled for Monday, per the Centre Daily Times.

McKenna is widely considered the projected No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NHL Draft after leading the Big Ten in scoring with 38 points on 11 goals and 27 assists across 24 conference games. His 36 assists also set a Penn State single-season program record. The Toronto Maple Leafs will have the top selection after winning the draft lottery earlier this week.