Kyle Dake reflects on nearly walking away from wrestling, now defending RAF belt, chasing gold medals

Kyle Dake wrestling at the age of 35 is impressive in its own right. To be the cruiserweight champion of Real American Freestyle and have the opportunity to chase World and Olympic Gold at 86 KG over the next couple of years is downright insane.

This is based on a lot of wear and tear throughout Dake’s career. A four-time NCAA champion at Cornell, at four different weights no less, Dake had to bide his time to make the Senior Level squad for Team USA, being behind guys like Jordan Burroughs and J’Den Cox for instance. Through that time there were a lot of injuries, so changes had to be made.

“Yeah, 10 years ago I was about ready to hang it up, you know,” Dake told On3 ahead of RAF Georgia. “I had gone through a really bad spell of injuries and surgeries and recoveries, and you know, and it was all captured too (for a documentary) … I’m not lying when I say this, you know, like it’s just like there were things that needed to change, like I was not where I needed to be, things needed to change, and you know, I just thought that I could do what I did in college, and then in 2013 I got injured, like, and I had the excuse built in, I was like, I’m gonna do the exact same thing, essentially, and I just need more time to train, and then I got hurt, and then I was out for 2014 and then 2015 I’m like, well, I don’t have like a full camp. So that was my built-in excuse, and then I had a shoulder injury … I just had these built in excuses, like, I haven’t been able to train, and looking back, I’m like, well, the reason is because you weren’t taking care of yourself.”

Dake made sure to undergo vast changes to his lifestyle. For someone who didn’t drink or party in college, he thought he was doing all the right things because he was successful in college wrestling. At the senior level, Dake didn’t make his first World Team until 2018, five years after he graduated. Sure enough, he won a Gold Medal.

“So I started like learning more, and started getting adjusted by a chiropractor, I started changing how I lift weights, I started changing my diet, I started getting outside of the sun more, you know? I started doing all these things that really made a difference, and I started changing how I train,” Dake said. “And in 2016, it was kind of that time frame where I was like … man, I need to make a change, like I’m ready to retire, because I’m just tired of being hurt, and I was just tired of falling short.”

Kyle Dake nearly walked away, persevered to glory

Can you imagine wrestling these days without Dake? Especially after the 2016 Olympic Trials? Since that time, Dake’s won four World titles, a Silver Medal in 2023 and is a two-time Olympic Bronze Medalist (2020 and ‘24). Overall, he has a freestyle wrestling record of 155-26.

“I started doing other things that made a big difference in my training, but also my competitive spirit kept my body youthful, and then I think ultimately what changed in 2024 or five was, you know, my faith,” Dake said. “Giving myself to Christ was the most important decision that I’ve ever made, and I could feel it, like I’ve made a ton of important decisions, and you know, I’ve had, they’ve been very impactful, not only for me, but also for my family, and this is the most impactful one that I’ve made, and you know, it’s just been a really, really huge blessing … You have your spirit, then you have your body, your emotions, and your mental game, and your thoughts. And how do all those work together, and how can you optimize all those to balance that (four-legged) stool and to put your best foot forward?”

Dake is back in action Saturday at RAF Georgia overseas against Vladimeri Gamkrelidze with the card beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. Real American Freestyle is streamed exclusively on FOX Nation. Fans and viewers can watch HERE.