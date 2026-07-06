Kyle Dake would become college wrestling head coach 'if the right opportunity was there,' focused on RAF, World titles right now

Kyle Dake didn’t rule out coaching college wrestling in the future. In an era where the stars of the 2000s and 2010s are starting to make that transition, Dake could be a leading candidate for a massive job in the sport.

However, he’s still competing as we speak, at 86 KG for Team USA and the cruiserweight division of Real American Freestyle. Dake, a four-time NCAA champion from Cornell, is set to defend the belt this weekend at RAF Georgia.

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But while he chases World Championships and Olympic Gold, there’s that question on everyone’s minds: will he coach college wrestling and take over a program. As of now, no. But never say never.

“My dad and my grandfather were coaches. I love coaching, I love teaching, I love helping, you know, people get to reach their goals, but that’s not what that’s not what being a head coach is,” Dake told On3. “Yeah, that’s a part of it, that’s a piece of it. You know, you got all your fundraising, your recruiting, and you know, there’s so many other aspects of running a wrestling program that you need to account for, and it takes so much time, and if you want to be great, it’s going to take all of your time, and I see that, you know, I see that happening.

“I see that happening with Coach Cael, Coach Casey, Coach Cody. I saw it happen with Rob Koll, I saw it happening with all of these coaches who were trying to be the best, and they put so much effort in, and … they only have so much time in the day, so they have to sacrifice another aspect of it.”

Could Kyle Dake become a college head coach?

Dake is right. In the case of David Taylor at Oklahoma State, he’s more than just a head coach. He’s a CEO, recruiting, father figure, fundraiser, Olympic coach, Oklahoma State representative and so much more. If Dake were to take over a blue blood one day, he’d be doing the same.

Right now, he’s housed in State College and trains at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club. A two-time Olympic Bronze Medalist and four-time World Champion, Dake, 35, still has more to give on the mat. Plus, he loves where his feet are.

“And one thing I love is just being with my family, I love being with my kids, and being with my wife, and you know, I get, I make breakfast every morning, I make dinner every evening, you know, I can come home for lunch four days a week,” Dake said. “And so I just, I really love (and) enjoy this lifestyle. Now, does that mean it’s going to last forever? No, like it’s not, but I’m going to enjoy it while it lasts, and could I see myself as a head coach? Yeah, I could, like definitely, like if the right opportunity was there. Yeah, I could see that.

“Do I love where I’m at? Absolutely. I love State College. I love being here. I love the people that I work with. I love that I’m around them. I have my other business, like I love all those aspects, and it’s just a special place to be. So, you know, I think wherever God leads me, I’m going to follow. If He tells me, like, hey, you need to move to Timbuktu, it’s like alright I guess we’re moving to Timbuktu. For me it’s just trying to surrender and obey, kind of what God wants me to do and have faith.”

Dake is back in action Saturday at RAF Georgia overseas against Vladimeri Gamkrelidze with the card beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. Real American Freestyle is streamed exclusively on FOX Nation. Fans and viewers can watch HERE.