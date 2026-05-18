Kyle Snyder 'blown away' by influx of current Penn State wrestling talent

Olympic Gold Medalist Kyle Snyder has been the best for quite a while, but even he’s at a loss for words when it comes to the talent in the Penn State wrestling room. With the young talent bursting onto the college scene, as well as the senior-level talent training at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, you can’t go wrong with a training partner.

Snyder is preparing for Real American Freestyle 09 on May 30 to defend his light-heavyweight belt, as well as Final X in June to battle for another World Team spot for the United States. As he continues to wrestle at the age of 30, it feels like Snyder has been wrestling at a high level, basically the best in the world, since he was a teenager.

But when looking at the sport’s advancement, especially in his own training room, it’s hard not to sit back and be amazed. Heck, there are a few young college guys who could be the best in the world and he’ll be joined by plenty of Nittany Lion Wrestling Club teammates at Final X.

“I’m blown away,” Snyder told On3. “The guys are so good, like Marcus Blaze, Luke Lilledahl, PJ Duke, Tyler Kasak, Joe Seeley, Messenbrink. There’s so many guys that are young, Josh Barr, that are just like monsters, you know? Like, as soon as they get there … Then Jayden James, coming (in), you know, like these guys are so good. So, no, it’s crazy to me.”

Kyle Snyder staying on top, thankful for talent at Penn State

James fell short against two-time NCAA champion and World Team member David Carr at the World Team Trials. But at just 17 years old and coming off his second New Jersey state championship, James is going to be a force to be reckoned with as he battles for a spot in the Penn State lineup this coming fall, while training alongside guys like Snyder to achieve senior level success.

“I didn’t know he was only 17,” Snyder said. “I would have thought he was older just by looking at his body and stuff. So, yeah, that’s crazy. Just a beast. Yeah, he’s a beast.”

The talent in the Penn State room is more than enough to get Snyder ready for his title defense against Givi Matcharashvili in just 12 days. He’s beaten him twice before, but this is a new day as Matcharashvili is coming off a silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Real American Freestyle is streamed exclusively on FOX Nation. Click HERE to watch past and present events.

The full RAF 09 card, featuring Snyder in one of two title matches on the card, can be seen below. There are 11 matches scheduled.

RAF 09 Card:

Gable Steveson vs. Alexandr Romanov (Heavyweight)

Colby Covington vs. Chris Weidman (Catchweight)

Kyle Snyder vs. Givi Matcharashvili (Light Heavyweight Championship)

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Frankie Edgar (Lightweight)

Real Woods vs. Ibragim Ilyasov (Featherweight Championship)

Jason Nolf vs. Christopher Minto (Middleweight)

Parker Keckeisen vs. Georgios Kougioumtsidis (Cruiserweight)

Zain Retherford vs. Antrell Taylor (Lightweight)

Bajrang Punia vs. Ridge Lovett (Lightweight)

Lucia Yepez vs. Cameron Guerin (Catchweight)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mugzy (Middleweight)