Marcus Blaze on beating Jax Forrest at Final X: 'Feels better when you beat a great wrestler like him'

Marcus Blaze and Jax Forrest have gone back and forth in their young and elite wrestling careers. But it was the Penn State Nittany Lion who got it done in three matches Friday at Final X to claim the 61 KG Senior World Team spot.

Forrest, a 2026 NCAA champion as a true freshman for Oklahoma State, was the Senior World Team member at the weight last year as a high schooler and outpaced Blaze at NCAAs, despite the two not wrestling each other in the college season this winter. Blaze finished 4th at 133 pounds, three spots behind Forrest.

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But when it came to freestyle, Blaze took Match 1 and 3 to win the spot and will go for gold this fall at the World Championships. He was honored to beat what could be a budding domestic rival.

“He was the best folkstyle wrestler this year, so I tip my hat to him,” Blaze said. “And he’s one of the best freestyle wrestlers I’ve ever wrestled in my life too. So he’s just a great wrestler and it always feels better when you beat a great wrestler like him.”

Blaze won 2-2 on criteria in Match 1 before losing 6-1 in Match 2. It looked like Forrest turned the corner and was going to take it.

However, Match 3 was all Blaze, who won 5-2. He trailed 1-0 going into the second period before a takedown to a gut wrench gave him a 4-1 lead and that was pretty much all she wrote.

“I think just the toughness that you need to have to win a match three against an opponent like Jax Forrest, who’s like unbelievably good, right,” Blaze said. “Like, I gotta stay super positionally strong. I mean, he had me in a cradle at one point, and he’s got to keep wrestling, you know? But yeah, I mean, I think it was just like a build up of disappointment that I had at NCAAs, and then I won US Open, which was cool, but I want to, I didn’t pick make the world team yet, so it was just like, ‘oh, I won the US Open, that’s cool.’ But yeah, it just feels good to come out and compete how I want to compete and push the pace, how I want to push the pace, and wrestle how I want to wrestle.”

Blaze also referred to teammates Josh Barr and Levi Haines (Haines won the 79 KG spot for the second straight year) as guys he appreciated for taking him on hunting trips to take his mind off wrestling. But it was a Shaquille O’Neal story that also gave Blaze perspective.

He referred to O’Neal telling a story about his father not understanding pressure put onto Shaq, so Shaq’s father took him to a bridge in New York City, showing the homeless population. That’s where O’Neal’s father said “you don’t understand real pressure,” and that sports are fun and a privilege.

“It’s like that’s really stuck with me,” Blaze said. “So it’s definitely not something I really take for granted. Pressure on me? I didn’t really have pressure. I was just coming in, wrestling, having fun, and I think that’s where the emotion came from (after winning) Just totally putting it all together and understanding that there is no pressure. (The sun will rise) tomorrow and all that good stuff.”