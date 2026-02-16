Matt Campbell explains why QB Rocco Becht is perfect fit for Penn State

Rocco Becht and Matt Campbell have a chemistry that can’t be taught. That’s why the new Penn State head coach brought his quarterback over from Iowa State.

To get things started off on the right foot in 2026, Campbell needed a trusty right-hand man on the field. Enter Becht, who will play his final season of college football for the Nittany Lions.

Campbell couldn’t help but rave about his QB this week when discussing why Becht is perfect for Penn State. If this holds true, Nittany Lion fans will fall in love right away!

“Rocco has always been that for us: tough, gritty, character, I don’t think any quarterback in college football coming back has won more games with the last possession of the game than what Rocco Becht has during his time as a starter,” Campbell said. “And I think for him, what I believe Penn State football is: integrity, character, class, excellence, grit, he embodies every one of those traits.

“And so to me, I just felt like that was such a critical opportunity for him to finish his career with us and with us in the start of Penn State football to get somebody that I truly believe embodies what the excellence of this football program stood for both on and off the field.”

Becht announced his intentions to leave Iowa State shortly after Campbell took the Penn State job. The last three years in Ames have seen Becht as the starting quarterback, finding a great deal of success. While the overall numbers took a dip in 2025, the Nittany Lions still have to feel like a top QB is coming to town.

In 12 games, Becht threw for 2,584 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The year prior saw him just surpass 3,500 yards with 25 touchdowns and the same nine picks. Campbell is hoping to unlock that version of Becht, making the jump from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.

“We’re gonna look back at this season, which had a lot of lows and a lot of highs,” Becht said following Iowa State‘s season-ending 20-13 win against Oklahoma State on Nov. 29. “I’m super proud of this team because it’s really hard to go through a four-game losing streak and come back and win four games in a row.”

Penn State will open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 against Marshall inside Beaver Stadium. Campbell is hoping to start off his tenure strong, getting three games before dipping his toe into Big Ten play. A lot will happen between now and then, as a rebuild is beginning to take shape for the Nittany Lions.

Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report