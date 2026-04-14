Former Miami (OH) forward Brant Byers has committed to Penn State via the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on his Instagram. Byers has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Byers started in all but one of his 34 appearances this past season. The 6-foot-8 standout averaged 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc. For his efforts, he was named an All-MAC Second-Team selection.

As a redshirt freshman in the 2024-25 campaign, Byers averaged 8.4 points per outing while knocking down 41.4% of his 3-point attempts. In turn, he was named the MAC Freshman of the Year. Byers didn’t make any appearances as a true freshman in the 2023-24 season and ultimately redshirted.

Byers played high school basketball at Scotland Campus (PA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 290 overall player and No. 63 small forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Byers is the second transfer who has committed to Penn State this offseason. He joins former Central Connecticut State guard Jay Rodgers.

Seven Penn State players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. Most notably, Nittany Lions star Kayden Mingo is searching for a new home.

Penn State finished the 2025-26 season with a 12-20 overall record and a 3-17 mark in conference play. Head coach Mike Rhoades is entering his fourth season at the helm of the Nittany Lions. After Penn State’s season-ending loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament, Rhoades discussed his vision for the program’s future.

“You’ve got to be old,” Rhoades said. “You’ve got to be old, because everybody else is. The best teams in our league and the best teams in the country are old and experienced. We’ve got to address some of that.

“I always re-evaluate everything I do and what we do in the program, and I’ll do that again. I know that works. It’s been a tough stretch. This is a hard job, but it’s pretty awesome too, the Big Ten and trying to figure it out at the place where I am.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.