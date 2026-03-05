The third year of the Mike Rhoades era at Penn State is set to end as the worst of the coach’s tenure. The Nittany Lions are going to be under .500 for the second time under Rhoades will miss the NCAA Tournament for the third time, barring a miraculous run in the Big Ten Tournament.

Despite the struggles, Rhoades is confident that he will coach the team in 2026-27. Following a 94-62 defeat at home against Ohio State on Wednesday night, a reporter asked Rhoades if he thought he had coached his final game at the Bryce Jordan Center. Rhoades made his feelings clear.

“My last game? I got four years left on my contract,” Rhoades responded to the reporter. “Do you think it’s gonna be my last game?”

“Don’t know,” the reporter came back with. “Not my decision.”

“Yeah, I’m gonna coach my butt off, go as hard as I can,” Rhoades continued. “Wake up tomorrow, work hard. Work harder than I ever have and just keep going and keep coaching.”

Rhoades looked like he was a home run hire to replace Micah Shrewsberry when the then-Penn State coach left for Notre Dame. Rhoades had taken VCU to the NCAA Tournament three times in six years and won 20+ games in three seasons. He was fresh off a 27-8 campaign with the Rams, too. But success has not followed at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions went 16-17 in Year 1 and then 16-15 in Year 2. This year, Penn State sits at 12-18 overall and 3-16 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions have even gone as many as eight losses in a row at one point. But Rhoades is confident that he is the right coach for the job moving forward.

“Because I care. I’m gonna fight,” Rhoades said. “There’s some things you gotta deal with and we’ll deal with them. Try to keep building your program. It’s a different landscape than it’s ever been before, so you just got to continue to respond different ways to it and fight for your program and to keep pushing.”

Firing Rhoades after this year would be a bit of a hit on the pocketbook for Penn State. Per The Daily Collegian at Penn State, the school is on the hook for $9 million if it were to fire Rhoades this year. His buyout would drop to $6 million after next year, per the report.

Rhoades facing uphill battle in 2026

Yes, the NCAA Tournament is still technically on the table if Penn State were to win the Big Ten Tournament. But the odds of that happening are long, to say the least.

Currently, Penn State sits as the No. 18 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. That has it hypothetically set to face No. 15 Northwestern in the first round this Tuesday.

First, though, Rhoades must coach one final regular season game this year. The Nittany Lions face Rutgers on Sunday at noon ET. The game can be seen on Big Ten Network.