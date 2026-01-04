Penn State LB Amare Campbell plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He began his career at North Carolina.

He’s played three seasons of college football so far, and he’s been highly productive since joining the collegiate ranks. Despite playing in only a handful of games as a freshman in 2023, Campbell was disruptive with a sack and an interception to go along with 14 total tackles.

This bled into a breakout sophomore campaign in 2024. He totaled 76 tackles for the Tar Heels, two PBUs, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He entered the transfer portal at the end of the season, landing with the Nittany Lions.

This would work out for Campbell, who had career numbers this past year. Campbell logged 103 tackles for the Nittany Lions in 2025, including a PBU and 3.0 sacks.

He led Penn State in tackles by 29 with the next closest being safety Zakee Wheatley who finished with 74. Campbell also led the team in solo tackles, logging 13 more than any other Penn State player in 2025.

While 2025 was a highly productive year for Campbell, Penn State fell well short of its expectations for the season. The Nittany Lions finished the 2025 season with a 7-6 record, which fell well below standards in Happy Valley. As a result, they fired former head coach James Franklin and have since replaced him with former Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.

However, the Nittany Lions were able to cap off the season on a positive note — a 22-10 win over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Nittany Lions won the final four games of their season to help qualify for bowl eligibility.

Before college, Campbell was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 1,292 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class and No. 128 linebacker in his cycle.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.