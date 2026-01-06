Penn State defensive back Dejuan Lane has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He just finished up his sophomore season with the Nittany Lions, amassing 29 total tackles.

Lane played high school football at Gilman (Baltimore, MD), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 326 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Lane is the 39th Penn State player to make his intentions known regarding the portal. Some fascinating prospects have made plans to enter or have already do so as well, like Jaylen Harvey and Elliot Washington II.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State sophomore transfer EDGE Armstrong Nnodim has committed to Penn State, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Nnodim, who was a three-star recruit out of Horn in the 2024 class, recorded 11 tackles and one sack for the Cowboys this season.

Penn State entered the 2025 fresh off an appearance in the College Football Semifinals, but parted ways with head coach James Franklin following a 3-3 start to the year. To replace Franklin, Penn State hired Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. Across 10 seasons in Ames, Campbell led the Cyclones to a 72-55 record.

“Our discipline has got us to play and beat the best of the best,” Campbell explained during an appearance on Josh Pate’s Speaker Series, adding that the ability to play together was a constant in every successful team he’s coached. “Those values still reside in any championship football team and football program. That’s what’s going to have to reside at Penn State.”

“We can’t worry about 1-0 or this or that,” he concluded. “We’ve got to worry about one day at a time, creating great championship habits and the opportunity to be what we say we are.”

— On3’s Dan Morrison contributed to this article.