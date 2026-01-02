Penn State defensive back King Mack plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his junior season with the Nittany Lions.

This past season Mack accumulated 58 total tackles. He added three pass deflections and an interception.

Additionally, this will be the third time Mack enters the portal. He started his career at Penn State, then left for Alabama, returned to the Nittany Lions and now he’ll be looking for a new team in 2026.

Mack played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 93 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that complies all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Penn State OL J’ven Williams plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Williams is a former four-star recruit.

Williams spent three seasons in Happy Valley, but injuries limited him to 17 total snaps this fall: two on offense and 15 on special teams back in September. He ultimately appeared in 21 games during his time with Penn State, including 16 in 2024 where he mostly played on special teams.

His most notable performance came against Kent State in 2024, which saw him involved heavily along an offensive line that blocked for a school record 718 yards of offense. This included a whopping 40 first downs (another school record), and 409 passing yards — the fifth-most in Penn State history.

Before college, Williams was a highly sought-after four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 43 overall player in his class and No. 1 interior lineman as well as the top-ranked player from Pennsylvania.