Penn State defensive lineman Owen Wafle entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He started his college career at Michigan.

Wafle appeared in nine games this past season, totaling nine tackles during that time. That includes two solo stops, with one each against Villanova and Iowa.

During his lone year at Michigan in 2024, Wafle did not see game action as a true freshman. That meant he preserved a redshirt and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Owen Wafle played is a Middletown, N.J. native and played high school football at Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 466 overall player from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Wafle is the latest Penn State player to either announce his intentions to enter the portal or officially hit the open market. Defensive back King Mack and running back Cam Wallace both went into the portal Friday, which was the first day of the two-week window.

The Nittany Lions are preparing to start a new era in 2026 after firing head coach James Franklin mid-season. After a lengthy coaching search, they eventually hired Matt Campbell as the next headman, and he’s been at work building out the staff and the roster. Campbell arrives from Iowa State, and his former quarterback is set to take a visit to Happy Valley.

Rocco Becht entered the portal Friday and has lined up a visit to Penn State, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. Becht put together a standout run at Iowa State under Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, who is taking the same role at Penn State.

In 12 games this past season, Becht threw for 2,584 yards and 16 touchdowns, to nine interceptions. His 2024 season was impressive, though. He threw for 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns, to nine interceptions, to help lead Iowa State to a Big 12 Championship appearance.

All told, Becht spent three seasons as the Cyclones’ starting quarterback and topped the 3,000-yard mark. After hitting the open market, he became the No. 26 overall player and No. 9-ranked quarterback in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.