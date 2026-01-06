Penn State defensive lineman Randy Adirika has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Adirika made two appearances as a true freshman this past season.

Adirika didn’t record any tackles. He played high school football at Miami Central (FL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 634 overall player and No. 63 defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

As a senior at Miami Central, Adirika tallied 30 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He served as a team captain and guided the program to an 11-1 record.

Randy Adirika is the 39th Penn State player who has entered the transfer portal this offseason. The program is experiencing significant roster turnover as it enters the Matt Campbell era.

Penn State officially named Campbell its next head coach on Dec. 8. Campbell replaced James Franklin, who Penn State fired midway through the season.

Campbell was Iowa State’s head coach from 2016-25. He led the Cyclones to a 72-55 overall record and two conference championship appearances

Iowa State finished the 2025 season with an 8-4 record and a 5-4 mark in conference play. Now, the 46-year-old head coach will look to lead Penn State to new heights.

“I am incredibly honored to join Penn State University as its next head football coach,” Campbell said in a statement. “This is one of the blue bloods of college football, and this program’s history and tradition are unmatched. I look forward to building on that foundation by developing student-athletes on and off the field, competing for championships and continuing the legacy of excellence that defines Penn State.

Campbell hasn’t wasted any time filling out his staff to allow players to know who will be coaching them next season. He is bringing Iowa State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser with him to serve in the same role at PSU.

On the other side of the ball, Campbell hired D’Anton Lynn to be the Nittany Lions’ defensive coordinator. Lynn has served as USC’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons and is a Penn State alum. Penn State will aim to be a Big Ten contender in Matt Campell’s first year with the program.

