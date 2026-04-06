Penn State guard Eli Rice is back in the transfer portal after two seasons with the Nittany Lions, On3 has learned. He’ll be another name to watch ahead of the spring window.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open April 7 and close April 21, operating under the new 15-day window adopted following a recommendation from the men’s basketball oversight committee. While players must enter during that period, they are not required to commit to a new school by the deadline.

Rice, who just wrapped up his junior season, provided some production for Penn State, averaging 6.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. While not a featured option offensively, he flashed scoring ability in spurts and brought versatility to the backcourt.

This marks Rice’s second time entering the portal in three years. Prior to arriving at Penn State, Rice spent one season at Nebraska, where he averaged 4.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in limited minutes across 17 games.

A former three-star prospect out of IMG Academy and the No. 270 overall player in the 2023 class, Rice came into college with intrigue surrounding his scoring potential and physical tools. That potential is what initially drew Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades and his staff to Rice.

Rhoades and his staff had recruited Rice heavily during their time at VCU, maintaining a longstanding relationship that helped facilitate his move to Happy Valley once he entered the portal in March 2024. According to Blue White Illustrated’s Nate Bauer, Penn State quickly re-engaged once Rice became available, leaning on their familiarity with his development.

“They’ve kind of always seen my potential and what I can do,” Rice said at the time. “They know that my season in Nebraska last year … it wasn’t a representation of how good I am.”

Moreover, Rice has consistently described himself as a versatile, three-level scorer with the ability to impact multiple areas of the game. He’s also emphasized rebounding and defense as key parts of his identity, traits that he thought translated well in the physical Big Ten.

“I’m someone that is versatile as a three-level scorer and an efficient scorer,” Rice added. “At the same time, I can make plays and get my teammates involved. … A great rebounder and a good defender.”

Now, Rice will look for a new opportunity to further unlock that potential. With three seasons of high-major experience under his belt and a skillset built on versatility, he should draw interest as a developmental guard capable of contributing in the right system.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.