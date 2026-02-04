Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna is facing multiple charges, including felony aggravated assault, following an alleged altercation over the weekend, Onward State reported. The incident occurred Jan. 31.

McKenna – the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NHL Draft – was with his teammates at a bar with teammates after the outdoor game at Beaver Stadium, according to Onward State. During an altercation, he allegedly assaulted an individual, who suffered a broken jaw.

According to a docket report viewed by On3, McKenna is facing a charge of aggravated assault with “attempts to cause [serious body injury] or causes injury with extreme indifference,” which is a felony. He is also facing a misdemeanor simple assault charge, as well as two summary offenses of harassment and disorderly conduct. The felony charge carries up to 20 years in prison on its own if McKenna is found guilty, according to Onward State.

The criminal complaint was officially filed Wednesday, according to the docket. McKenna is still awaiting a preliminary hearing.

McKenna is in the midst of his freshman season at Penn State after three seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers. Through 24 games, he has 11 goals and 21 assists, including a goal and two helpers in Saturday’s loss to Michigan State at Beaver Stadium.

Amid his strong season, McKenna is also widely considered the top prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft. Last month, NHL Central Scouting ranked him as the No. 1 North American player in its midterm draft rankings.

“Gavin McKenna is an elite talent with exceptional hockey sense, quickness and maturity which has allowed him to dictate the play and influence games at every level he’s played,” said NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr, via NHL.com’s Mike Morreale. “He possesses a combination of unteachable skills and attributes which have been on record-setting display the last couple seasons and place him in a category of his own as the top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.

“He was the consensus number one for midseason and belongs in that special player category. The projection is not based on when he plays in the NHL, rather, once he gets established in the NHL.”

Following last weekend’s loss to Michigan State, which dropped Penn State to 18-8 overall and 10-6 in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions will now enter a bye week. They will be back in action Feb. 13 against Michigan in Ann Arbor.