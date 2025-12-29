Penn State LB Keon Wylie plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Penn State linebacker Keon Wylie plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He has two years of eligibility left.

In 13 games this year, Wylie had 28 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection. In his career, Wylie has 47 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one pass deflection.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Wylie was a three-star recruit out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 15 overall prospect in the state, the No. 50 linebacker prospect in the class and the No. 520 overall prospect in the class.

It’s an interesting move considering new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn is reportedly coming in for 2026. But, Wylie could look elsewhere, including Virginia Tech under former Nittany Lion coach James Franklin.

Lynn’s turned around the USC defense in the last two seasons. In his first season at USC, he led a massive one-season defensive turnaround.

USC held opponents to an average of just 24.1 points per game, improving from 34.4 in 2023. The Trojans finished the 2024 season ranked No. 21 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference in third-down conversion percentage defense (0.335), compared to ranking No. 106 (0.436) in 2023.

Before USC, Lynn served as the defensive coordinator at UCLA in 2023, where he elevated UCLA’s defense from ranking No. 87 in 2022 to finishing the 2023 regular season ranked No. 10 in the nation.