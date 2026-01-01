Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan plans on entering the Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He previously played for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Shanahan played his high school football at Westlake in Austin, Texas. However, his hometown is Orlando, Florida. Coming out of high school, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. There, he was the 170th-ranked player nationally and the 11th-ranked interior offensive lineman in that recruiting cycle. He’d land at Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over numerous other options. At the time, Cody Bellaire of Rivals shared some insight into him as a player.

“Interior offensive line prospect that is the definition of a road grader at the next level. Helped lead Austin Westlake (TX) to a state championship during his junior season. Run blocking machine that blows defenders off the ball with ease,” Bellaire wrote. “Lacks ideal arm length and foot speed to play tackle. Measures in at just a shade under 6-foot-4, 325 pounds with a 6-foot-7 wingspan. Consistently low pad level that allows him to win the leverage battle. Strong punch and solid striker.

“Threw 43-foot-8 in the shot put as a sophomore. Has the potential to push for a starting job in year one as long as he can control his weight. Transferred from Timber Creek (FL) to Austin Westlake following his sophomore season. One of the older offensive line prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle.”

After two seasons and a coaching change at Texas A&M, Shanahan entered the Transfer Portal and landed at Penn State, going into the 2025 season. He had been a key pickup for the Nittany Lions going into a season with some massive expectations.

Ultimately, Shanahan would play in all 13 games for Penn State in 2025. Of those, he made four starts along the offensive line. That came after he played in 13 games while making five starts over the course of two seasons at Texas A&M in his two seasons there. Having only played in three games as a true freshman, Shanahan was able to use a redshirt, giving him two more seasons of eligibility remaining.

This decision comes following a frustrating season for Penn State. Coming into the year with national championship aspirations, Penn State stumbled in the middle of the year, ultimately going 7-6. Amid that stumble, head coach James Franklin was fired and the Nittany Lions would undergo a long search for their next head coach, ultimately landing on Matt Campbell.

When coaching changes come, roster turnover often follows in the new era of college football. That’s no different for Penn State. With Shanahan’s intentions to enter the portal, 17 scholarship players for the Nittany Lions are planning on entering.