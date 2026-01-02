Penn State QB Jaxon Smolik plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State redshirt sophomore quarterback Jaxon Smolik plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Smolik was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 691 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 36-ranked QB in his class and the No. 9 overall player from the state of Iowa, hailing from Dowling Catholic.
Smolik originally committed to James Franklin and Penn State over programs such as Tulane and Cal out of high school. Franklin was fired following Penn State‘s 3-3 start to the season, making Smolik’s decision to transfer an unsurprising one.
To replace Franklin, Penn State hired Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. Across 10 seasons in Ames, Campbell led the Cyclones to a 72-55 record.
“Our discipline has got us to play and beat the best of the best,” he explained during an appearance on Josh Pate’s Speaker Series, adding that the ability to play together was a constant in every successful team he’s coached. “Those values still reside in any championship football team and football program. That’s what’s going to have to reside at Penn State.”
“We can’t worry about 1-0 or this or that,” he concluded. “We’ve got to worry about one day at a time, creating great championship habits and the opportunity to be what we say we are.”
Penn State’s Transfer Portal departures
Jaxon Smolik is now the 25th Penn State player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.
- RS-So. OL Alex Birchmeier
- RS-Fr. OT Eagan Boyer
- RS-Fr. WR Josiah Brown
- Fr. EDGE Chaz Coleman
- Fr. WR Jeff Exinor
- RS-Sr. EDGE Zuriah Fisher
- RS-Fr. DL Xavier Gilliam
- RS-Fr. QB Ethan Grunkemeyer
- Jr. CB A.J. Harris
- RS-Fr. EDGE Jaylen Harvey
- RS-Jr. Anthony Ivey
- RS-Jr. LB Kari Jackson
- Fr. EDGE Daniel Jennings
- Fr. QB Bekkem Kritza
- Jr. S King Mack
- RS-So. Lamont Payne
- So. TE Luke Reynolds
- RS-Jr. WR Kaden Saunders
- RS-So. TE Joey Schlaffer
- RS-So. OL T.J. Shanahan
- RS-So. QB Jaxon Smolik
- RS-Fr. LB Anthony Speca
- RS-So. RB Cam Wallace
- Jr. CB Elliot Washington II
- RS-So OL J’ven Williams
- RS-Jr. LB Keon Wylie
