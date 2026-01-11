Penn State running back Tikey Hayes has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. The move is a change of heart for Hayes, who announced earlier this week he planned to return to the Nittany Lions in 2026.

Hayes appeared in only one game this past season, in the Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson. He finished with three carries for 18 yards.

Hayes played high school football at Aliquippa (PA), where he was a three-star prospect in the 2025 class. He ranked as the No. 441 overall player and No. 37 running back in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Penn State has now lost a total of 46 players through the transfer portal after parting ways with coach James Franklin in the middle of the 2025 season. Tikey Hayes is the third Nittany Lions running back to enter his name, joining Corey Smith and Jabree Coleman.

Matt Campbell takes over as the next Penn State coaching after several season leading Iowa State. He has already got to work building his 2026 roster through the portal, with a class of 31 players so far.

After making the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2024, the Nittany Lions finished just 7-6 this past season after winning their final four games. Now the roster overhaul that comes with a coaching change is in full swing as their focus is on getting ready to bounce back in 2026.

More on the transfer portal in 2026

The 15-day transfer portal this winter will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals took place Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game between Miami and Indiana is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.