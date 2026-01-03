Penn State TE Andrew Olesh plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent just one season in State College.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Olesh was a four-star recruit out of Center Valley (Pa.) Southern Lehigh, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, the No. 3 tight end in the class and the No. 46 overall prospect in the class.

As his Penn State profile read, Olesh had his pick of the litter. He originally picked Penn State over Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon. However, he did not suit this season, preserving all four years of eligibility.

The transfer portal movement has begun at Penn State now that their bowl season is over and new coach Matt Campbell takes over. LB Keon Wylie already announced his intentions to enter the portal as well, right after Olesh.‘In 13 games this year, Wylie had 28 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection. In his career, Wylie has 47 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one pass deflection.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Wylie was a three-star recruit out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 15 overall prospect in the state, the No. 50 linebacker prospect in the class and the No. 520 overall prospect in the class.

It’s an interesting move considering new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn is reportedly coming in for 2026. But, Wylie could look elsewhere, including Virginia Tech under former Nittany Lion coach James Franklin.