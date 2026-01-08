Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Matthew Outten has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Matthew Outten played his high school football at I.C. Norcom in Portsmouth, Virginia. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025. He would also be the 272nd-ranked player overall and the sixth-ranked athlete overall in that recruiting cycle. He would choose to go to Penn State over Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Syracuse, among other offers.

In his freshman season at Penn State, Outten did not see the field for the Nittany Lions. Instead, he utilized his redshirt and will now how four more years of college football available to him.

The 2025 season ended up being a difficult season for the Nittany Lions overall. Expectations were high coming into the year that they would repeat the success of 2024. However, that didn’t end up happening, and they’d finish the regular season 6-6 overall, going on to win the Pinstripe Bowl.

One goal for Penn State going into the 2025 season was to improve at the skill positions, particularly wide receiver. The hope was that it would unlock the offense with quarterback Drew Allar. However, his season was cut short due to injury. In the end, Penn State finished 105th in passing offense, averaging 187.6 yards per game. That was down from 227.9 yards per game the season before.

Head coach James Franklin would be fired in the middle of the season. He later took the open Virginia Tech job. To replace Franklin, Penn State brought in former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

This story will be updated.