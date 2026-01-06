Penn State wide receiver Tyseer Denmark has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. He entered after spending two years with the Nittany Lions.

Denmark played in 12 games during his two seasons in Happy Valley. He appeared in four games during the 2024 campaign, taking a redshirt. Then he appeared in eight games this fall as the Penn State program went through a coaching change, with James Franklin forced out midway through the year.

In two years, Tyseer Denmark accounted for four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also ran twice for a total of eight yards.

There’s also some potential upside for Denmark as a specialist, though. Despite contributing rarely on that front, he did return three punts for 14 yards during his time at Penn State.

Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Tyseer Denmark was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 551 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 88 receiver in the class and the No. 11 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania, hailing from Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep Institute.

Out of high school, Denmark was a three-time team captain and earned team MVP honors. He led Imhotep Charter to a 15-0 record and a Pennsylvania 5A state title as a senior.

Tyseer Denmark latest portal attrition for Penn State

While Tyseer Denmark is the latest portal defection for Penn State, he certainly wasn’t alone. The Nittany Lions have had a host of departures since the coaching transition to new coach Matt Campbell.

Penn State defensive lineman Randy Adirika has also entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Adirika made two appearances as a true freshman this past season.

Adirika didn’t record any tackles. He played high school football at Miami Central (FL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 634 overall player and No. 63 defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

On3’s Grant Grubbs also contributed to this report.