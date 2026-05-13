Report: Pittsburgh Steelers 'uninstalling' everything Drew Allar learned at Penn State amid questions about his development

Less than two weeks after an opposing Big Ten coach criticized Drew Allar’s development at Penn State, a report has emerged that the Pittsburgh Steelers are basically starting from scratch with the young quarterback. Allar was a third-round pick for the franchise in the recent NFL Draft.

He could also be the heir apparent at the position, with Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the organization still uncertain. But there’s a long way to go.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, who covers the Steelers, joined SportsCenter on Wednesday morning to discuss the latest. She was blunt about Drew Allar.

“I mean they’re essentially uninstalling everything he has learned and they’re re-uploading their own methods and fundamentals and mechanics with Allar,” Pryor said after watching rookie minicamp. “I watched Mike McCarthy and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth be very intentional with Allar. He’s running at about half speed working on his footwork throughout that practice.”

There are no guarantees for Drew Allar, even if Rodgers doesn’t end up re-signing with the franchise. Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are also both on the roster.

But the promising Penn State prospect has a ton of tools at his disposal. Apparently it’s just about learning how to use them, something some have suggested he didn’t really do at Penn State.

“Allar said afterward that they’re working on widening his base, keeping him off of his toes,” Pryor said, noting some of the technical changes the Steelers are working on. “That’s something that Mike McCarthy said is going to help him process even more and just move faster throughout things as he gets acclimated to the NFL.”

Recently, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg opened up on the reported lack of development while playing for James Franklin at Penn State. Franklin was fired during the 2025 season, in part because Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions underperformed expectations.

“Hopefully [Pittsburgh] will be a coaching staff that can maximize what he’s good at,” an opposing Big Ten coach told Rittenberg. “I’m not really sure that was the case [at Penn State].”

Allar certainly looked the part in Happy Valley. At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, with a high-end arm and prototypical size, he entered college as one of the most highly touted quarterbacks in the country. Over four seasons, he showed flashes of that potential, particularly during a strong 2024 campaign in which he threw for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns.

However, consistency proved elusive. Drew Allar’s senior season was cut short after six games due to a knee injury, halting what many hoped would be a defining year. Even before the injury, questions remained about his decision-making and ability to elevate in big moments.

Those concerns showed up repeatedly in pre-draft evaluations. While his tools were undeniable, NFL teams had to weigh whether his development had plateaued or if there was still another level to unlock in the right system.

That’s where the Steelers come in. Pittsburgh is betting on traits. The franchise inked Drew Allar to a four-year, $7.1 million rookie deal, signaling belief that his upside is still worth investing in. And in a quarterback room that values development, there’s an opportunity for a reset. Now it’s about re-uploading the right operating system, apparently.

On3’s Steve Samra also contributed to this report.