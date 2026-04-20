Rivals No. 1 QB Will Mencl plans Wednesday announcement: Auburn, Oregon, Penn State

Rivals No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2027 class Will Mencl is set to announce his college decision on Wednesday.

The Chandler (Ariz.) High Rivals300 five-star have a ceremony at his school with the Rivals YouTube Channel streaming his commitment beginning at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM Pt.

Mencl’s finalists are Auburn, Oregon and Penn State. The Ducks are the program trending on the Rivals Prediction Machine. The talented passer visited all three of his finalists during the spring. He also got a chance to check out Auburn and Oregon in January and was in Eugene for a game visit during the fall.

Mencl is coming off a junior season where he completed over 70 percent of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He added another 741 yards rushing and 17 more scores.

Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power is excited about Mencl as a prospect.

“Hyper-accurate passer who looks like one of the more well-rounded quarterback prospects in the 2028 cycle,” Power wrote in his scouting report. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. Touts smooth mechanics. A high-level processor who is able to locate open receivers and read defender leverage. Made tough throws over the middle of the field as a junior. Also proved to be a dangerous run threat on designed keepers, rushing for 741 yards and 17 scores.

“Turned in the best showing from a quarterback on the national all-star circuit at the Navy All-American Bowl prior to his senior season. Will need to continue gaining key in-game experience throughout the rest of his high school career. Arm strength is good but not overwhelming at this stage. Well-rounded overall skillset makes him one of the more high-floor quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle.”

Mencl took a huge jump as a junior.

“I think his football IQ is super high and a lot of that is how he prepares himself day in and day out,” Chandler head coach Ty Wisdom recently said. This past fall was Wisdom’s first with the program after leading Omaha (Neb.) Millard South to a state title the season prior with Alabama 2026 five-star quarterback signee Jett Thomalla under center.

“He’s a pro in every aspect as far as his preparation and leadership skills and his on-the-field play speaks for itself.”

“The thing people underestimate is his laser 40-time is a high 4.7s. He can run. We didn’t really run him intentionally till the quarterfinal this year. He’s 6-4, 205 and he does bring that aspect to it. To me he’s definitely a dual-threat guy. He can sit in the pocket and make every throw you want but he can also turn down and run the ball. I expect him to add another 10 pounds of muscle and be 215 when he comes out in August and is playing.”