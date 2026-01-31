Rocco Welsh describes evolution as a wrestler at Penn State after win over Nebraska

Rocco Welsh let it fly during Penn State’s 26-12 win over Nebraska Friday night. The Nittany Lions won their 83rd straight dual meet and the No. 1 184 pounder majored No. 6 Silas Allred 13-5 to essentially ice the dual for his squad.

If anything, Welsh is now finding his groove since beating former No. 1 Angelo Ferrari (Iowa) and cementing himself as the guy to beat at a loaded weight. Welsh transferred in from Ohio State after redshirting a year following a run to the2024 NCAA finals as a true freshman for the Buckeyes.

“Yeah. I mean, that’s always like the mindset, you know,” Welsh said on the BTN broadcast to Shane Sparks and Jim Gibbons. “Get to my ties and, you know, fire when it’s there. So I was just, I felt really good tonight, fire on all cylinders, and kind of just letting it fly. Score points … That’s what we do at Penn State, wrestle hard, try to score points, and I just feel like we’re getting better every single match.”

Welsh credited his Penn State teammates and coaches to his growth this eason. It doesn’t hurt to wrestle inside the Bryce Jordan Center, one of the most electric environments for college wrestling.

“I mean, I still, I’m still young in my career and stuff in college,” Welsh said. “So, like, haven’t wrestled in too many places, but this is definitely the best place I’ve ever wrestled. There’s no place like it. You know, the fans are great. This place is packed out. So there’s no place like it.”

No. 1 Penn State 26, No. 6 Nebraska 12

125: #1 Luke Lilledahl tech. fall Alan Koehler 20-4 (5:36) (PSU 5, NEB 0)

133: #4 Marcus Blaze dec. #10 Jacob Van Dee 5-1 (PSU 8, NEB 0)

141: #4 Brock Hardy pinned #12 Braeden Davis 5:55 ; PSU Deduction Team Point (Unsportsmanlike) (PSU 7, NEB 6)

149: #1 Shayne Van Ness dec. #18 Chance Lamer 12-5 (PSU 10, NEB 6)

157: #5 Antrell Taylor dec. #3 PJ Duke 2-1 TB-1 (PSU 10, NEB 9)

165: #1 Mitchell Mesenbrink tech. fall #7 LJ Araujo 20-5 (7:00) (PSU 15, NEB 9)

174: #1 Levi Haines dec. #4 Christopher Minto 8-6 (PSU 18, NEB 9)

184: #1 Rocco Welsh major dec. #6 Silas Allred 13-5 (PSU 22, NEB 9)

197: #1 Josh Barr major dec. #9 Camden McDanel 21-9 (PSU 26, NEB 9)

HWT: #4 AJ Ferrari dec. #12 Cole Mirasola 2-1 (PSU 26, NEB 12)