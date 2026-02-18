Rocco Welsh found himself at Penn State eventually. The No. 1 man at 184 pounds this year is undefeated in his first season with the Nittany Lions, following two years at Ohio State.

Initially recruited by Penn State, Welsh ended up choosing the Buckeyes and parlayed it into an NCAA finals appearance as a true freshman at 174 pounds. But a much-talked about transfer saga ensued during his next season when he went up to 184 pounds and was placed into redshirt.

Welsh ended up hitting the portal after last year and landed in State College. Looking back on it, he would’ve chosen Penn State from the get-go, but didn’t regret spending some time in Columbus.

“I was kind of just young and didn’t really know what I was doing, I committed kind of too soon,” Welsh said Wednesday. “I don’t regret it, but, you know, if I could go back, I would definitely come here in the beginning. But I mean, I think God took me in that direction and brought me here like I think it’s all part of this plan.

“So I’m not mad about, you know, going to Ohio State first. I was just young and kind of just quickly made a decision. And I think I was kind of thinking about who’s here and, like, if I would have to fight for a spot, stuff like that. But it all worked out perfectly.”

Rocco Welsh perhaps a Penn State stalwart all along

Welsh is 16-0 on the season and has a 58.82% bonus rate. He recently beat Ohio State’s Dylan Fishback, who transferred to the Buckeyes from NC State to essentially replace a departed Welsh.

Head coach Cael Sanderson had his eye on Welsh as a high school recruit and once the portal was a possibility, everyone felt it was a no brainer. Even in a loaded weight class, especially in the Big Ten, Welsh is considered the favorite to win the NCAA title in Cleveland next month.

“He’s just a kid who continues to get better when we watched him in high school, everything we heard about him was just all the things you look for in a student athlete,” Sanderson said. “He was just getting better every year, and he was also a kid who just wanted to come here. I remember the conversation I had with him when we could recruit him, this was early … he wasn’t worried about scholarship.

“You know, we agreed on maybe half of a scholarship and just promised that we would do the best we could for him. And he wasn’t worried about that. He just wanted to come here and we are best to take good care of him. Obviously, he’s taking very good care of us, but, yeah, he just keeps getting better. Great leader.”