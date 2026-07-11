Saquon Barkley makes pitch to LeBron James to join Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia has been very kind to Saquon Barkley and the running back thinks the same could happen to LeBron James. James, currently a free agent, is weighing his options for the 2026-27 season.

As it stands, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the top options for James, per reports. They, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors seem to be the frontrunners.

Barkley went from the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles and had instant success. So, he made his argument for James to join the Sixers in what could be the final season of his career.

“I think it’s one of the greatest sports towns in the world,” Barkley said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I know [New York Knicks player] Josh Hart said the opposite. I saw that today on Twitter. But I have to disagree with him. If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you’d be remembered forever.”

LeBron James to Philadelphia 76ers? Saquon Barkley made the case

In 2024, Barkley was a big reason why the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs. He ran for 2,005 yards, 13 touchdowns, 5.8 yards per carry and had 33 catches for 278 yards and two scores. His rushing totals were career highs by a large margin.

Now that the Sixers have Jaylen Brown after trading Paul George and picks to the Boston Celtics, James could be the final piece for a championship run next NBA season. Pairing James with Brown, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and of course, Joel Embiid, would make for an incredible starting five, however it would work.

James has played 23 NBA seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. He spent the last eight seasons with the Lakers, winning an NBA title (his fourth) in 2020.

Even though he played just 60 games this past season, James averaged 20.9 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game and 7.2 assists per game. With James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers got to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I think you guys asked me about [retirement], and I’ve answered questions. I don’t think I’ve come out and been like, ‘Oh, retirement is coming,’” James said, per ESPN. “With my future, I don’t know, honestly. It’s obviously it’s still fresh from, obviously losing [the series]. And I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds for me.”