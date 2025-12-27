After Terry Smith became Penn State’s interim head coach, the Nittany Lions faithful made their appreciation clear. That continued in Saturday’s Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson as chants of “Terry!” rained down from the Yankee Stadium stands.

The game marked Penn State’s fourth straight victory to close out the year. For Smith, it was also his final go-round as interim head coach. Matt Campbell will be the next full-time coach, though Smith is staying on the staff as part of a four-year deal.

But throughout his run as Penn State’s interim leader, Smith showcased his pride for his alma mater. During his postgame interview following the 22-10 victory, the emotions flowed – despite his best efforts.

Look at what Penn State and a bowl game win means for interim head coach Terry Smith 🥹

“We had our backs to the wall,” Smith told ABC’s Taylor McGregor. “There were many opportunities – when I started, we lost the first three games. We could’ve very well quit, but we didn’t. They chose another path. These are great lessons for life. Perseverance, keep working, good things can happen from just hard work and determination and bonding and banding together.

“I love this group. They’re just a special group of guys. This is the greatest moment of my life. It’s just a great moment for me and my family. … I’m just so happy for our guys.”

After Penn State fired James Franklin, the Nittany Lions dropped their first three games under Smith’s leadership. But they flipped the script to end the regular season with wins over Michigan State, Nebraska and Rutgers entering the Pinstripe Bowl. With the victory over Clemson, Penn State officially ended the year on a four-game win streak.

When asked about the chants from the fans, Smith expressed his appreciation for the Penn State program. He pointed out the players had a chance to just be satisfied with the end of the regular season. Instead, they suited up in the bowl game and got the win.

“We lived on this motto of ‘Sharpen the pencil. Write your own script,'” Smith said. “We dictated the terms of the last four games. I can’t be more proud of these guys, the kids. They played their hearts out.

“What a resilient group. They could’ve laid down and quit. They didn’t have to play, they didn’t have to show up here at the Pinstripe Bowl. But they did. They played really, really hard. It’s just a testament of Penn State and the character it builds, coming to a great university like that.”

As his voice cracked, Terry Smith reflected on his journey at Penn State, which started as a player in 1987. He returned to State College in 2014 as cornerbacks coach and has been on the staff ever since.

“I love Penn State,” Smith said. “I love football. The game and Penn State have done amazing things for me and my family. I’m just thankful and grateful.”