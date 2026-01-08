Utah Utes defensive lineman Dallas Vakalahi has committed to transfer to the Penn State Nittany Lions, On3 has learned. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Vakalahi played his high school football at West in Salt Lake City, Utah. There, he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022. He was also rated as the 1,208th-ranked player nationally and the 135th-ranked defensive lineman. Ultimately, he chose to go to Utah over offers from Stanford, Oregon State, and TCU.

Despite being a member of the Class of 2022, Vakalahi would not see the field until 2022. He would go on a mission coming out of high school, accounting for that time.

In his two seasons at Utah, Dallas Vakalahi played in a total of 18 games. During that time, he would total 27 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks. During that time, he would make a total of five starts and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team in 2024.

