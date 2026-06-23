Zain Retherford opens up on comeback, making Team USA for 2026 World Championships

Zain Retherford was bruised and battered following the 2024 Olympics. The former Penn State standout dealt with concussion issues, but managed to return to competition in 2025 and eventually got into the process to make the 2026 Senior World Team.

A few tournaments and a Final X victory over Ridge Lovett later, Retherford is the 70 KG rep for this year’s Worlds. A three-time NCAA champion, Retherford is one of the grizzled veterans these days.

But, he’s one of five current NLWC or Penn State athletes on the team as it stands. Safe to say, it’s good to be back!

“It’s just cool to like I’m one of the older guys now, and it’s cool to see the young guys crushing it,” Retherford said on Baschamania. “And I just remember there was a picture … the five guys from the NLWC/Penn State that made the team, and it’s cool to see a mixture, young and old. We got Kyle Snyder and Dake and Marcus and Levi, younger guys that, like you said, have a ton of experience too. But yeah, it’s just cool to be a part of that, and it’s a lot of fun. Looking forward to it.”

It took a little bit for Retherford to get back into the swing of things. Initially, he returned to competition with CLAW, a professional wrestling league that made their rounds in 2025. But once Real American Freestyle came calling, it seemed Retherford was fully back.

A combination of RAF 09 and the World Team Trials Tournament got him back into the swing of things. He then beat Lovett two matches to none at Final X last Friday to get back on the World team.

“Last year I was debating, CLAW had reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, would you be interested? We got our first event in State College,’ and it was something that I was deciding on, but I told them, ‘Hey, before I decide I want to go see some specialists,’” Retherford said of his concussion issues. “So I went down, USA Wrestling has a network of specialists, and they’re actually at the University of Florida, so I went down there, visited the specialist, because I still have some ear ringing and stuff occasionally, just some small symptoms.

“I went down there, I got the all clear from them, and so I just kind of progressed my training and started wrestling the guys in our room a little harder as I’m helping coach them, and you know, since then, then I decided to compete on CLAW, just taking one thing at a time, seeing how that felt. (Then I) signed with RAF, and then yeah, just taking one thing at a time, seeing how I felt, and I’ve been feeling great.”

At 70 KG, Retherford won a Silver Medal in 2022 and then a Gold in ‘23. While he didn’t medal at the 2024 Olympics at 65 KG, he’ll have a chance to get back on the podium this year in his return.

Retherford was one of the most accomplished college wrestlers of his era. He was a three-time NCAA champion at 149 pounds, three-time Big Ten Champion, Big Ten runner-up, four-time All-American and had a career record of 125-3.