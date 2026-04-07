4-star SG Anthony Felesi decommits from Pitt Panthers

Orem (Utah) Utah Prep four-star shooting guard Anthony Felesi has decommitted from Pitt, according to DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder committed to Jeff Capel and the Panthers on Oct. 27 and signed with the ACC program the following month. It was announced last month that Capel was returning to Pitt for his ninth season, but Felesi is now looking elsewhere.

Felesi is the No. 40 overall prospect and No. 11 SG in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 1 recruit in Utah.

The blue-chipper was one of three Pitt signees this cycle. The Panthers had a top-15 class, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

“I believe that it was a great decision, and I feel great about it. I feel blessed and can’t wait to get to Pittsburgh and make some things happen,” Felesi told PittsburghSportsNow upon making his commitment in October.

Felesi’s expected departure leaves Pitt with IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star power forward Chase Foster and IMG Academy four-star SG Jermal Jones Jr. in its 2026 haul. Foster is the No. 33 recruit in the cycle, while Jones Jr. checks in at No. 113 overall.

This story will be updated.