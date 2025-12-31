Pitt Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles plans to enter the Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Biles played his high school football at Pickerington Central in Ohio. There, he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He had been the 1,027th-ranked player overall and the 102nd-ranked linebacker in that recruiting cycle.

In his three seasons at Pitt, Biles played in 31 games and had 185 total tackles. That included 31.5 tackles for a loss and 10.0 sacks. On top of that, he has three interceptions, all three of which he’s returned for touchdowns. That goes along with 13 passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.

The majority of that production came in 2025. Biles had 101 total tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, and 4.5 sacks this past season. He’d also add two of his interceptions.

Along the way, Rasheem Biles has earned numerous honors. Among them were Third-Team All-ACC honors in 2024 and Second-Team All-ACC honors in 2025.

Biles did, notably, play in the bowl game this year for Pitt. That is, generally, seen as an indicator that a player intends to return to their current school. After all, in most cases, it doesn’t improve NFL Draft stock or transfer stock compared to what the player produced in the regular season. However, that’s not inherently the choice a player makes. In Biles’ case, he is now on the move from Pitt.

Pitt finished the 2025 season going 8-5 with a Military Bowl loss to ECU. That was the 11th season running the Pitt program for head coach Pat Narduzzi, and it was the team’s best record since the 2022 season. However, it was still a bit of a disappointing finish. The Panthers lost three of their final four games, including that bowl, and missed out on a chance to play in the ACC Championship Game.

The Transfer Portal has not officially opened. However, players, like Biles, are consistently declaring their intention to enter the portal. In the case of Pitt, that includes several players, mostly on the offensive side of the ball. Still, Biles isn’t alone on the defense, with defensive back Jesse Anderson also declaring that he will enter the portal.

This is the first season that there is only one Transfer Portal window that will open in January, rather than in December and in the Spring. The Transfer Portal is set to officially open on January 2nd. It will be open through January 16th for players to enter the portal.