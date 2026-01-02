Pittsburgh junior quarterback Eli Holstein is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Holstein originally committed to Alabama out of high school, but transferred to Pitt prior to the 2024 season. His first season as Pitt‘s starting quarterback in 2024 was stellar, as he led the Panthers to a 7-2 record before suffering a season-ending injury in a Nov. 23 game against Louisville.

He passed for 2,225 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions as a sophomore and seemed poised to be one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC heading into the 2025 season.

That didn’t quite go to plan however, as he was benched for freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel after Pitt‘s 2-2 start to the season. Holstein appeared in seven total games, where he recorded 1,081 passing yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions.

With Heintschel at quarterback, Pittsburgh won five of its next six games before closing the regular season with a 38-7 loss to No. 12 Miami. The freshman impressed mightily for the Panthers, passing for 2,354 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions. With Heinstchel poised as the quarterback of the future for Pitt, Holstein departing for greener pastures isn’t quite a stunner.

Prior to enrolling at Alabama, Holstein was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 84 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 7-ranked QB in his class and the No. 5 overall player from the state of Louisiana, hailing from Zachary.

Pittsburgh’s Transfer Portal departures

Eli Holstein is now the ninth Pittsburgh player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

