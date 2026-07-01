Pittsburgh wrestling head coach Keith Gavin receives contract extension through 2030

Pittsburgh wrestling head coach Keith Gavin received a contract extension through 2030, according to a release from the program. He’s been the head coach at his alma mater since 2017.

Gavin is 79-50 in dual meets with Pitt, including 23-24 in ACC matches. They were the 2023 ACC Co-Dual Champions.

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Under Gavin’s watch, Pitt produced 56 NCAA qualifiers, 15 ACC Champions, nine All-Americans and one NCAA champion. In 2023, Nino Bonaccorsi won the 197 pound title and became the 17th national champion in program history.

Gavin stepped into his first head coaching role and returned to his alma mater after spending a year with the Oklahoma Sooners as an assistant. He also spent three years with the Virginia Cavalier on their coaching staff.

Gavin was a member of the U.S. National Team for over six years, placing third at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials before capturing the U.S. National Championship in 2013 and 2014. With Pitt, Gavin was the 2008 174-pound NCAA national champion and a two-time All-American.

His 120 career wins rank Top 10 in program history. Gavin was a two-time EWL champion, two-time EWL Wrestler of the Year and earned a place in the EWL Hall of Fame.

Gavin and Pitt are in the middle of a nice stretch here as the ACC announced the Panthers would be the host school for the conference championships in 2027. This event will be held at Victory Heights Arena and will take place March 6-7, 2027. This has been expanded to a 2-day event with the first-round and semifinal matches on March 6th and placement matches and finals taking place on Sunday, March 7th.

Not only that, Pitt received a $3 million donation in May. It was the largest gift given to the program in team history.

Athletic director Allen Greene released a statement upon receiving the gift. In the world of NIL and the transfer portal, Pitt wants to stay in the arms race.

“As the financial landscape of college athletics continues to shift, leadership gifts such as this are vital to the long-term sustainability and viability of all of our programs to remain competitive and support our student-athletes,” Greene said. “We are deeply grateful to this donor for their extraordinary generosity and their commitment to our student-athletes and coaches. We trust this gift will inspire others to step forward, allowing us to ensure continued stability for our programs and the ability to continue providing a transformational student-athlete experience here at Pitt.”