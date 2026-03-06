Providence to Part Ways With Kim English

Kim English’s tenure at Providence will end at the conclusion of the season, sources close to the situation told The Field of 68.

In three years at the helm, English amassed a 47-50 record including a 23-36 mark in Big East play. He hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament and won’t this season unless Providence wins the Big East Tournament.

English’s best season came in year one, where Devin Carter led the Friars to 21 wins and an NIT appearance. Before taking over the Friars, English, 37, spent two seasons as the head coach of George Mason, where he led the Patriots to a 34-29 record.

Overall, English is 81-79 in five years as a head coach.

Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster broke down the news and potential candidates below.

