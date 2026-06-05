2027 WR Dallas Crescenzo decommits from Purdue
Bastrop (Texas) three-star wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo has decommitted from Purdue, he announced on Friday afternoon.
He had been pledged to the Boilermakers since Oct. 16. Crescenzo revealed his decision on X:
“First, I want to thank Coach Ford, Coach Marshall and the entire Purdue staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Boilermaker. After discussing things with my family and praying on my future, I have decided to decommit from Purdue,” he wrote.
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Crescenzo is the No. 147 wide receiver and No. 134 player in Texas in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He checks in as the No. 1,051 prospect overall.
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The Lone Star State pass-catcher was the longest-tenured commit in Purdue’s 2027 recruiting class. His decision leaves the Boilers with just five total commits, as of June 5.
This story will be updated.