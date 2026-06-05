2027 WR Dallas Crescenzo decommits from Purdue

Bastrop (Texas) three-star wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo has decommitted from Purdue, he announced on Friday afternoon.

He had been pledged to the Boilermakers since Oct. 16. Crescenzo revealed his decision on X:

“First, I want to thank Coach Ford, Coach Marshall and the entire Purdue staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Boilermaker. After discussing things with my family and praying on my future, I have decided to decommit from Purdue,” he wrote.

Crescenzo is the No. 147 wide receiver and No. 134 player in Texas in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He checks in as the No. 1,051 prospect overall.

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The Lone Star State pass-catcher was the longest-tenured commit in Purdue’s 2027 recruiting class. His decision leaves the Boilers with just five total commits, as of June 5.

This story will be updated.